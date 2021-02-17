Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in January

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 13,083,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

