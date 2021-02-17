Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

