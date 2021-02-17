Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,216.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,216.67 ($42.03).

Several research firms have issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 3,037.60 ($39.69) on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,150.18 ($41.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,955.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,778.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.07 billion and a PE ratio of 63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.83%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have bought a total of 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.