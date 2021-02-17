DIGG (DIGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.21 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $55,213.24 or 1.05994949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $117.21 million and $1.73 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00309207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00082706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00071900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00084757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00435713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00173400 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

DIGG Coin Trading

DIGG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.