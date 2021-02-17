Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 143,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

