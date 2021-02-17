Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,808,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

