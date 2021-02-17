Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) versus Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Critical Review

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

96.1% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $3.21 billion 11.98 $579.76 million $6.65 20.63 Sun Communities $1.26 billion 12.74 $177.38 million $4.92 30.42

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Communities. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 17.50% 5.31% 2.48% Sun Communities 11.76% 4.26% 2.16%

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digital Realty Trust and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 4 16 1 2.86 Sun Communities 0 2 7 0 2.78

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $161.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $155.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Sun Communities on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.