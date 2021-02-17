Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 300 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $24,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,374,326.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $24,126.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $800,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

Diodes stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

