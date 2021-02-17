Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. 469,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,590 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,782. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

