Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,590 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,782. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.