Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.84

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $14.80. Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 416,262 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.62% of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

