Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Discovery worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Discovery by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Discovery by 69.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 23.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

