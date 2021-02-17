Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

