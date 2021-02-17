Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,556.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

