Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $54,938,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,163,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.11.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

