Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $335.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $438.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

