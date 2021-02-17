Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

