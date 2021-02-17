Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

