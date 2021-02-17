Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $380,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

