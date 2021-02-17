Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $438,000 in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $674.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

