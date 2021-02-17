Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 49.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $203.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

