Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DFH opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

