Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DUFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of DUFRY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 227,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.