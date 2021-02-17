Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $1.96. 1,472,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 436,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

