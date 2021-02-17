DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Up 36.3%

Shares of DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) shot up 36.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

DXI Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.