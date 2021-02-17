DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

