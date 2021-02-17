Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $272.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

