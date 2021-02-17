Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:EFF opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

