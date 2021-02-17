Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

