Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $734.11 million, a PE ratio of 114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

