Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $570,122.66 and $827.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00063431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.00888981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.05060668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.