Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,007.00

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,007 ($13.16) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 18027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 993.50 ($12.98).

Several brokerages have commented on ECM. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 920.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 788.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

