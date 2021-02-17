ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 100,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 163,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.