Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Hits $167.54 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $167.54 million and approximately $298,920.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00010656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00063963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.63 or 0.00881415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.18 or 0.05111350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016398 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

