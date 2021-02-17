Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

