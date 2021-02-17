Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $516,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.16. 136,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

