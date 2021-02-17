Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,001 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

