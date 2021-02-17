Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,129 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

CHD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. 32,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,623. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

