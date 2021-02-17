Ellevest Inc. Acquires 4,311 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SM Energy by 420.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SM Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SM Energy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 454,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SM Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 248,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

