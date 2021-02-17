Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

