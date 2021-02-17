Ellevest Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 536,850 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,442,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $142.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

