Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PCH stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.