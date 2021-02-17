Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

