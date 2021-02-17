Ellevest Inc. Has $57,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

