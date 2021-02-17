Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,063 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

