Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 384,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,903. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Embraer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Embraer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

