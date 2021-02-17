Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 1st

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

