Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.11. 11,470,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 735% from the average session volume of 1,374,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

