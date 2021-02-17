Enbridge’s (ENB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.06.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.84. 3,409,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$55.73. The firm has a market cap of C$88.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

