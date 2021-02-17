Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Trading 2.7% Higher

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €22.80 ($26.82) and last traded at €22.80 ($26.82). 707,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 216,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.20 ($26.12).

CAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encavis AG (CAP.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.03 ($17.68).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 480.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

